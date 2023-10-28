trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2681329
Chandra Grahan 2023: Sutak period begins, avoid these mistakes!

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 28, 2023, 08:20 PM IST
Chandra Grahan 2023 Live Updates: Today the second and last lunar eclipse of the year is going to occur. There is also going to be a coincidence of Sharad Purnima with this lunar eclipse. Let us know what time this lunar eclipse will occur today. This lunar eclipse will take place in Aries. Will the eclipse be visible in India or not and will its Sutak period be valid or not?
