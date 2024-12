videoDetails

Rajneeti: 250-Year-Old Temple Discovered in Varanasi

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Dec 17, 2024, 11:32 PM IST

In a major discovery highlighting Sanatan culture, a 250-year-old temple has been found in Varanasi. Similar findings have emerged in Sambhal and Badaun, where ancient temples and artifacts have been unearthed during bulldozer actions. The temple in Varanasi had remained locked for decades, adding to its historical significance.