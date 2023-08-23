trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2652736
Chandrayaan 3 Landing Time: Countdown to moon landing, EXCLUSIVE picture

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 23, 2023, 06:08 PM IST
India is gearing up to become the first country in the world to reach the South Pole of the Moon. Just that auspicious time is about to come when at 6.04 pm our lander (Vikram) and rover (Pragyan) will make a soft landing near the south polar region of the Moon. Although the challenges of this mission of ISRO are also not less.
Goosebumps Guaranteed: Watch The Moments When Chandrayaan 3 Landed On The Moon
Goosebumps Guaranteed: Watch The Moments When Chandrayaan 3 Landed On The Moon
Chandrayaan-3: PM Narendra Modi Watches Vikram Lander’s Moon Landing Virtually
Chandrayaan-3: PM Narendra Modi Watches Vikram Lander’s Moon Landing Virtually
Chandrayaan-3: Billions Of Indians Excited For Chandrayaan-3 Moon Landing
Chandrayaan-3: Billions Of Indians Excited For Chandrayaan-3 Moon Landing
ISRO Office Prepares For The Lunar Landing Of Chandrayaan 3
ISRO Office Prepares For The Lunar Landing Of Chandrayaan 3
Chandrayaan-3: Seema Haider Observes Fast For Successful Moon Landing
Chandrayaan-3: Seema Haider Observes Fast For Successful Moon Landing

