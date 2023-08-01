trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2643186
Chandrayaan-3 leaves earth's influence after 17 days in orbit, Next stop: Moon

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 01, 2023, 02:25 PM IST
After 17 days in Earth orbit, Chandrayaan-3 has bid goodbye to its orbit. India's third lunar spacecraft Chandrayaan-3 has left Earth orbit and is on its way to its destination. A successful perigee launch at ISTRAC; the spacecraft has been injected into the translunar orbit.

