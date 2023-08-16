trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2649659
Chandrayaan-3 LIVE: The biggest good news on Chandrayaan, India reached very close to the moon!

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 16, 2023, 12:24 PM IST
Chandrayaan-3 LIVE Location: Chandrayaan-3 mission has achieved a milestone as it has successfully completed the orbit rounding phase which is a significant step towards its goals. Amid careful maneuvers, the spacecraft has reached a near circular orbit of 150 km x 177 km. Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) announced.

