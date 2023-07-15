trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2635793
Chandrayaan-3 Mission Director explains power of LVM3 rocket and its next phase of carrying humans

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 15, 2023, 12:25 PM IST
As Chandrayaan-3 mission by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) successfully lifted off from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Andhra Pradesh's Sriharikota a few minutes ago on July 14, Chandrayaan-3 mission director Mohan Kumar said, “This is the seventh successive flight of LVM 3, definitely every flight will add confidence and reliability number will also go up. This vehicle in its human-rated version will take the human on board,” he added.
