trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2635748
NewsVideos
videoDetails

'Chandrayaan-3' on the journey to the moon! Will the test be successful?

|Updated: Jul 15, 2023, 10:24 AM IST
Chandrayaan 3 Launch: On Friday i.e. July 15, 2023, ISRO's LVM3-M4 rocket took off from Sriharikota carrying Chandrayaan-3. Chandrayaan is expected to be launched from Earth's orbit to Moon's orbit on 1 August. Know in this report how was the test and what are the challenges?
Cre Trending Videos

All Videos

Delhi drowns in flood water
play icon10:44
Delhi drowns in flood water
Watch exclusive ground report from Delhi's Ring Road amid flood
play icon7:7
Watch exclusive ground report from Delhi's Ring Road amid flood
Jam Gate of ITO Barrage opened, water expected to reduce
play icon10:13
Jam Gate of ITO Barrage opened, water expected to reduce
Yamuna's water level crosses danger mark, reaches 207.74 Meter
play icon11:27
Yamuna's water level crosses danger mark, reaches 207.74 Meter
Poisonous snake seen in flood water in Rajghat
play icon7:44
Poisonous snake seen in flood water in Rajghat
CRE Recommended Videos

Trending Videos

Delhi drowns in flood water
play icon10:44
Delhi drowns in flood water
Watch exclusive ground report from Delhi's Ring Road amid flood
play icon7:7
Watch exclusive ground report from Delhi's Ring Road amid flood
Jam Gate of ITO Barrage opened, water expected to reduce
play icon10:13
Jam Gate of ITO Barrage opened, water expected to reduce
Yamuna's water level crosses danger mark, reaches 207.74 Meter
play icon11:27
Yamuna's water level crosses danger mark, reaches 207.74 Meter
Poisonous snake seen in flood water in Rajghat
play icon7:44
Poisonous snake seen in flood water in Rajghat
chandrayaan-3 lauching live,chandrayaan 3 landing live,Chandrayaan-3,Chandrayaan-3 Mission,isro chandrayaan-3,chandrayaan-3 launch,chandrayaan-3 isro,chandrayaan-3 news,chandrayaan-3 lander,chandrayaan-3 planned to launch,Chandrayaan-2,chandrayaan-3 update,chandrayaan-3 date,chandrayaan-3 in news,chandrayaan3,chandryaan-3,chandrayaan-3 modules,chandrayaan-3 top news,chandrayaan-3 objective,live chandrayaan,chandrayaan 3 live,chandrayaan 3 launch video,