Chandrayaan 3 reaches closer to the Moon, completes fourth orbit process

|Updated: Jul 21, 2023, 09:37 AM IST
Chandrayaan 3 LIVE: Chandrayaan 3's fourth lunar orbit process has been completed. ISRO launched Chandrayaan 3 for the Moon and now slowly it is seen getting closer to the Moon. In this report, know how close Chandrayaan reached to the Moon and every moment's update related to it.
