Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft ready to be encapsulated into rocket, says ISRO

|Updated: Jun 27, 2023, 04:05 PM IST
The Chandrayaan-3 mission is scheduled to launch between July 12 and July 19 of this year. According to the most recent update, ISRO's Chandrayaan-3 has been mated with the payload adapter. The payload adapter is a piece of hardware that connects a satellite to the rocket's upper stage.

