Chandrayaan-3: Two Vehicles Have Done Their Job, Two More To Go

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 18, 2023, 01:10 PM IST
The Indian lunar mission Chandrayaan-3 entered its third and final phase. Chandrayaan-3 lunar lander has now taken over the reins of the high-profile mission. ISRO announced that the Chandrayaan-3 had separated into two parts. The two parts include- the propulsion module and the lander module.
