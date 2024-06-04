videoDetails

Why BJP faced big defeat in Lok Sabha Election Results

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jun 04, 2024, 08:14 PM IST

Taal Thok Ke: Along with the counting of Lok Sabha Election Results 2024, the results of 543 seats are going to be announced today. After which it will be decided whether NDA government will be formed in the country or I.N.D.I.A alliance will win. While on one hand BJP has suffered a major setback in many states including UP, on the other hand the Indian Alliance has won at many places. Today in Tal Thok Ke, know the end, inflation, unemployment, paper leak: Where did BJP flop?