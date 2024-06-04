Advertisement
trendingVideosenglish2755304
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Meesa Bharti makes huge statement on Nitish Kumar

|Updated: Jun 04, 2024, 08:02 PM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
RJD MLA has made a big claim on Nitish Kumar. What did Misa Bharti say on Nitish? With the counting of Lok Sabha election results 2024, the results of 543 seats will be announced today. After which it will be decided whether NDA government will be formed in the country or I.N.D.I.A alliance will win. People across the country including Rahul Gandhi and PM Modi are keeping their eyes on this result. According to the Election Commission, during the counting, first the ballot paper votes will be counted, after which the EVM votes will be counted. Watch the biggest coverage of Lok Sabha election results LIVE on Zee News.

All Videos

Know what Smriti Irani said on loosing Amethi Seat
Play Icon02:40
Know what Smriti Irani said on loosing Amethi Seat
Mamata Banerjee attacks PM Modi amid results
Play Icon05:40
Mamata Banerjee attacks PM Modi amid results
Congress holds Press Conference on Election Results
Play Icon08:50
Congress holds Press Conference on Election Results
Why BJP Lost Seats in UP?
Play Icon06:11
Why BJP Lost Seats in UP?
Rahul Gandhi to hold press conference in a while
Play Icon02:44
Rahul Gandhi to hold press conference in a while

Trending Videos

Know what Smriti Irani said on loosing Amethi Seat
play icon2:40
Know what Smriti Irani said on loosing Amethi Seat
Mamata Banerjee attacks PM Modi amid results
play icon5:40
Mamata Banerjee attacks PM Modi amid results
Congress holds Press Conference on Election Results
play icon8:50
Congress holds Press Conference on Election Results
Why BJP Lost Seats in UP?
play icon6:11
Why BJP Lost Seats in UP?
Rahul Gandhi to hold press conference in a while
play icon2:44
Rahul Gandhi to hold press conference in a while