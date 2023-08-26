trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2653882
Chandrayaan 3's fleet crosses with Shivshakti! Congress expressed objection

|Updated: Aug 26, 2023, 04:04 PM IST
Politics has also started in the matter of naming Chandrayaan... Congress leader Rashid Alvi has objected to naming the point of Rover Pragyan of Chandrayaan-3 as Shivshakti... Alvi has said that Prime Minister Modi is focusing his ideology on the country They are imposing... Apart from this, Alvi has also alleged that Modi is only doing politics on the achievements of scientists.
