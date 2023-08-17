trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2650136
Chandrayaan has done what Luna could not, applause rang in ISRO!

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 17, 2023, 04:22 PM IST
ISRO has got great success in Mission Chandrayaan-3. ISRO has given this information by tweeting that the lander has separated from the propulsion module. Lander and Rover will travel further. After which the landing will take place on 23 August. Luna-25 was left behind by Chandrayaan.

