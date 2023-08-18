trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2650540
Chandrayaan sends new video of moon to ISRO

|Updated: Aug 18, 2023, 05:13 PM IST
Chandrayaan-3 Full Video: India's Chandrayaan-3 is doing wonders in space. Chandrayaan-3 has sent a video from space before landing on the moon. Seeing the video, it is clearly known that Chandrayaan-3 has reached very close to the moon. This video has been shared by ISRO on social media, in which Chandrayaan-3 can be seen very close to the moon. The Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) had told on Thursday that the lander module and propulsion module of Chandrayaan-3 were successfully separated. After this, Chandrayaan is rapidly moving towards the moon.
