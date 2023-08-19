trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2650742
Chandrayaan sent a new video of the moon! Putin lost his senses

|Updated: Aug 19, 2023, 09:08 AM IST
Chandrayaan-3 VS LUNA-25 LIVE: Another success on Mission Moon..First stage of deboosting of Lander Vikram successful..Next stage on August 20..Lander Vikram sent the latest pictures of moon…by space agency ISRO Photos released.. Rover will complete research according to 14 days of Earth. Earlier today there is good news for ISRO's mission moon, the first phase of Chandrayaan's deboosting process has been completed.
'Chandrayaan' sent a beautiful picture of 'moon', LUNA-25 was sweating!
Today's Astrology: Please Lord Ganesha on Vinayaka Chaturthi
ISI agent caught in UP's Shamli! Will Baba do a sure cure for Pakistan?
India has won! The world bowed before ISRO!
