Chandrayaan to slow down in a while, to enter lower orbit of Moon

|Updated: Aug 18, 2023, 05:36 PM IST
Chandrayaan 3 Deboosting: Chandrayaan-3 is an ambitious mission for India. Now the whole country is waiting for August 23, when the 'soft landing' of the spacecraft will be done on the south pole of the moon. According to the schedule, on August 23, at 5.47 pm, Chandrayaan will step on the south pole of the moon. According to ISRO, deboosting of Chandrayaan will happen in a short while.
Trending Videos

