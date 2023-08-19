trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2650862
Chandrayaan's fire test begins! next 24 hours very important

Aug 19, 2023
Chandrayaan-3 Deboosting Highlights: Another success on Mission Moon.. The second phase of deboosting of Lander Vikram has been successful. Now Chandrayaan-3 is in its last phase.
