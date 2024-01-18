trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2710874
Chemical Factory Blast in Badlapur, Thane; 5 Injured, Firefighters Respond

|Updated: Jan 18, 2024, 01:00 PM IST
A blast occurred at a MIDC Chemical Factory in Badlapur, Thane, resulting in injuries to five individuals. Immediate response from fire tenders is underway to manage the situation and control the fire.

