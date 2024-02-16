trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2721804
Chemical Factory catches fire in Delhi's Alipur

|Updated: Feb 16, 2024, 08:50 AM IST
A fire broke out in a chemical factory in Delhi's Alipur. 9 people have died in this incident. After the accident, several fire tenders brought the fire under control. As per latest reports, deceased in the accident have not been identified yet.

