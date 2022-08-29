Chennai hosts the 10th National Maritime Search and Rescue Exercise by the Indian Coast Guard
The 10th National Maritime Search and Rescue Exercise (SAREX-2022) was performed by the Indian Coast Guard on August 28 in Chennai. There were 24 observers in attendance, representing 16 different nations.
