Chennai hosts the 10th National Maritime Search and Rescue Exercise by the Indian Coast Guard

The 10th National Maritime Search and Rescue Exercise (SAREX-2022) was performed by the Indian Coast Guard on August 28 in Chennai. There were 24 observers in attendance, representing 16 different nations.

|Updated: Aug 29, 2022, 11:20 PM IST
