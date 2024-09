videoDetails

Firing Incident witnessed in Delhi's Naraina area

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Sep 28, 2024, 11:22 AM IST

The terror of fearless criminals continues in Delhi. Yesterday around 20 rounds of bullets were fired at a car showroom in Naraina area, following which there was chaos in the area. After the firing, the shooters have also asked for extortion money. In the initial investigation, the name of Bhao gang is coming to the fore.