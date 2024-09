videoDetails

MCD resumes work of installing Rani Laxmibai Statue

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Sep 28, 2024, 12:04 PM IST

The work of installing the statue has started again in the DDA park near Delhi's Idgah ground. MCD has started the work of installing the statue of Rani Lakshmibai again. There are heavy security arrangements at the spot.