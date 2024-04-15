Advertisement
Chennai Super Kings beat Mumbai Indians

Sonam|Updated: Apr 15, 2024, 12:40 AM IST
29th match of IPL 2024 was played between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians at Wankhede Stadium. Mumbai won the toss and decided to bowl first and set a target of 207 runs. In response, Mumbai could score only 186 runs by losing six wickets in 20 overs and lost the match by 20 runs.

