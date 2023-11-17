trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2688982
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Chhattisgarh Assembly Election Voting begins for second phase

|Updated: Nov 17, 2023, 10:06 AM IST
Chhattisgarh Assembly Election Voting 2023: Assembly elections begins in states from today. Amid this, voting for the second phase of assembly elections has started in Chhattisgarh. Around 1.63% voters will decide the fate of the candidates during voting. Know in detail in this report who has more chances to win.
Follow Us

All Videos

MP Sets up Adarsh Polling Booths to increase women participation
Play Icon3:43
MP Sets up Adarsh Polling Booths to increase women participation
Gyanvapi Mosque Case: Is there a temple or mosque in Gyanvapi? Can the curtain be raised from the survey?
Play Icon3:50
Gyanvapi Mosque Case: Is there a temple or mosque in Gyanvapi? Can the curtain be raised from the survey?
Kulgam Encounter Breaking: Security forces kill 3 terrorists in Kulgam
Play Icon0:39
Kulgam Encounter Breaking: Security forces kill 3 terrorists in Kulgam
PM MODI Breaking: PM Modi appealed to the voters of Madhya Pradesh
Play Icon1:57
PM MODI Breaking: PM Modi appealed to the voters of Madhya Pradesh
MP Election Voting 2023: Former Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath voted in Chhindwara
Play Icon5:0
MP Election Voting 2023: Former Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath voted in Chhindwara

Trending Videos

MP Sets up Adarsh Polling Booths to increase women participation
play icon3:43
MP Sets up Adarsh Polling Booths to increase women participation
Gyanvapi Mosque Case: Is there a temple or mosque in Gyanvapi? Can the curtain be raised from the survey?
play icon3:50
Gyanvapi Mosque Case: Is there a temple or mosque in Gyanvapi? Can the curtain be raised from the survey?
Kulgam Encounter Breaking: Security forces kill 3 terrorists in Kulgam
play icon0:39
Kulgam Encounter Breaking: Security forces kill 3 terrorists in Kulgam
PM MODI Breaking: PM Modi appealed to the voters of Madhya Pradesh
play icon1:57
PM MODI Breaking: PM Modi appealed to the voters of Madhya Pradesh
MP Election Voting 2023: Former Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath voted in Chhindwara
play icon5:0
MP Election Voting 2023: Former Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath voted in Chhindwara
chhattisgarh 2nd phase voting 2023,Chhattisgarh Election 2023,chhattisgarh election 2023 voting live,chhattisgarh assembly election 2023,chhattisgarh elections 2023,Chhattisgarh Polls 2023,chhattisgarh assembly polls 2023,chhattisgarh voting live updates,chhattisgarh election voting,chhattisgarh assembly elections 2023 live,Chhattisgarh Election 2023 Live,Chhattisgarh Elections 2023 News,chhattisgarh assembly elections 2023 highlights,Zee News,breaking,Hindi News,