Chhattisgarh News CM: Mother's first reaction on Vishnudev becoming CM

|Updated: Dec 10, 2023, 05:10 PM IST
Chhattisgarh New CM: Big news of this time is coming from Raipur BJP office. Vishnu Dev Sai has been made the new Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh. The first reaction of Vishnudev Sai's mother on becoming CM has come. The mother said that I am very happy when my son became the CM.
