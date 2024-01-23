trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2713192
Chief Guest Emmanuel Macron With French Foreign Legion To Take Part In India’s 76th Republic Day

Jan 23, 2024
French President Emmanuel Macron will be the Chief Guest at the 76th Republic Day celebrations. A 95-member marching contingent, a 33-member band contingent from France will take part in the Republic Day parade. Notably, this is the sixth time a French leader will be the chief guest at Republic Day celebrations in Delhi. This year, India will be celebrating the 25th anniversary of the India-France Strategic Partnership.

