NewsVideos
videoDetails

Child mercilessly beaten up in Chhattisgarh's orphanage, video goes viral

|Updated: Jun 05, 2023, 06:50 PM IST
A heart-wrenching video is coming out from Kanker in Chhattisgarh. The girl child has been mercilessly beaten up in an orphanage. The video of this incident is now becoming increasingly viral.

All Videos

Arvind Kejriwal Meets Akhilesh Yadav Amid Support Against Centre Ordinance On Delhi Government
5:30
Arvind Kejriwal Meets Akhilesh Yadav Amid Support Against Centre Ordinance On Delhi Government
The meeting with the wrestlers is over! What did the Sports Minister say on Brij Bhushan Singh?
8:22
The meeting with the wrestlers is over! What did the Sports Minister say on Brij Bhushan Singh?
Demonstration of Hindu organization on the streets of Kolhapur
2:6
Demonstration of Hindu organization on the streets of Kolhapur
Anurag Thakur solved the problem! Have the wrestlers agreed to the government?
2:41
Anurag Thakur solved the problem! Have the wrestlers agreed to the government?
Taal Thok Ke: What Keshav Prasad Maurya said on the murder of gangster Sanjeev Jeeva
1:23
Taal Thok Ke: What Keshav Prasad Maurya said on the murder of gangster Sanjeev Jeeva

Trending Videos

5:30
Arvind Kejriwal Meets Akhilesh Yadav Amid Support Against Centre Ordinance On Delhi Government
8:22
The meeting with the wrestlers is over! What did the Sports Minister say on Brij Bhushan Singh?
2:6
Demonstration of Hindu organization on the streets of Kolhapur
2:41
Anurag Thakur solved the problem! Have the wrestlers agreed to the government?
1:23
Taal Thok Ke: What Keshav Prasad Maurya said on the murder of gangster Sanjeev Jeeva
chhattisgarh news,Latest News,Breaking News,today news,Madhya Pradesh news,chhattisgarh hindi news,chhattisgarh latest news,Chhattisgarh,chhattisgarh latest hindi news,chhattisgarh news today,chhattisgarh news in hindi,chhattisgarh today news,chhattisgarhi news,Hindi News,Top news,cm chhattisgarh news,chhattisgarh live tv,bjp chhattisgarh news,cg news,news of chhattisgarh,chattisgarh news,kamal nath news,live news,News,