China-America kept watching! India took another strong step in space

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 12, 2023, 06:44 PM IST
After Chandrayaan-3, now ISRO has done another blast. A series of drogue parachute tests have been successfully conducted. The Gaganyaan mission is expected to take passengers safely to space and back.

