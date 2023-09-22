trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2665795
China Asian Games Breaking: India hits back at China's rejection of Wushu players

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 22, 2023, 04:08 PM IST
Three wushu players from Arunachal Pradesh have not been able to travel to Hangzhou, China for the Asian Games in absence of clearance by the Chinese authorities.
