China: Widespread protests have rattled the country. Here's why... | Xi Jinping | Coronavirus

| Updated: Nov 28, 2022, 05:44 PM IST

Crowds across China are demonstrating against the government's stringent COVID-19 measures disrupting lives three years into the pandemic. From the streets of several Chinese cities to dozens of university campuses, protesters made a show of civil disobedience. Watch the full story to know why...