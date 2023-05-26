NewsVideos
China's new move near Uttarakhand border, built Defense Village 11 KM away from LAC, says sources

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: May 26, 2023, 10:16 AM IST
LAC Dispute: China's new trick has been seen near the Uttarakhand border. Sources say that China has built defense villages at a distance of 11 kilometers from LAC. Know in detail in this report what is the whole matter.

