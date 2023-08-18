trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2650567
Chirag Paswan attacks Nitish Kumar over Bihar Journalist Murder

Aug 18, 2023
Bihar Journalist Killed: Journalist Vimal Kumar Yadav was murdered early this morning in Araria, Bihar. There is a lot of anger among the people after the murder of the journalist. People are raising questions on the law and order situation of the Nitish government. Politics has intensified regarding this. Chirag Paswan surrounded Nitish Kumar and said, 'Target killing in Bihar'
