Civil war like situation in France!

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 02, 2023, 11:52 AM IST
Riots and protests have continued in France since the murder of a teenager named Nahel. The protests, which began after the death of a 17-year-old boy in police firing, are still ongoing.
Action on temple and mazar in Delhi's Bhajanpura
Action on temple and mazar in Delhi's Bhajanpura
Temple and mazar demolished together in Delhi
Temple and mazar demolished together in Delhi
West Bengal: TMC worker shot dead
West Bengal: TMC worker shot dead
NDA's Show Of Strength In Lucknow Today
NDA's Show Of Strength In Lucknow Today
The fire of France is not stopping!
The fire of France is not stopping!
