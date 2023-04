videoDetails

CJM Court to not hear Atiq Ahmed in Umesh Pal Case today

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 12, 2023, 02:46 PM IST

Mafia Atiq Ahmed will not be presented in the CJM court of Prayagraj today. This decision has been taken for not reaching on time. Let us tell you that the Prayagraj police had also made a list of 150 questions for questioning Atiq, but today the mafia will not be produced and for the time being he will remain in Naini Central Jail.