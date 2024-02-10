videoDetails

Clash between ABPV and Left Students in JNU

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Feb 10, 2024, 08:20 AM IST

Clashes between two groups took place in JNU ahead of student union elections. It is being told that during the University General Meeting, there was a clash between Left and ABVP students in which some students were also injured. The video of this clash that took place late at night has also surfaced. At first argument started between two groups and then within no time the argument turned into a violent clash. This is not the first time that such pictures are coming from JNU. Even before this, there have been reports of violent clashes between students of Left and ABVP organizations.