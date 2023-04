videoDetails

Clash between two communities in Hyderabad's Charminar during Ram Navami

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 01, 2023, 01:54 PM IST

The name of Hyderabad has also been added to the violence taking place in different parts of the country during the processions taken out on the day of Ram Navami. During Ram Navami, there was a scuffle between two communities at Charminar in Hyderabad.