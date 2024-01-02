trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2705343
Clashes Erupt Between Truck Drivers and Police in Mainpuri

Jan 02, 2024
Hit And Run Law: Truck drivers' strike is in protest against the new hit-and-run law. Meanwhile, news is coming from Mainpuri in Uttar Pradesh. It is being told that there has been a clash between truck drivers and the police. There has also been news that truck drivers have pelted stones at the police

