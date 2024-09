videoDetails

Trainee Army Officer Gangraped in Indore

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Sep 12, 2024, 03:32 PM IST

Indore Trainee Army Officer Gang Rape Case: Rahul Gandhi has questioned the Madhya Pradesh government in the case of allegations of gang rape of an army officer's friend in Mhow, Madhya Pradesh. Rahul Gandhi wrote on social media that law and order has completely collapsed in BJP-ruled states. Rahul Gandhi wrote about the attitude of the BJP government towards crimes against women.