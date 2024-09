videoDetails

Jitan Ram Manjhi attacks Rahul Gandhi for his comment during America Visit

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Sep 12, 2024, 03:18 PM IST

Jitan Ram Manjhi on Rahul America Visit: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi has launched a major attack on BJP and RSS during his US visit. Along with this, he has also said many things about the country's Prime Minister. Meanwhile, Jitan Ram Manjhi has launched a major attack on Rahul and said, 'Rahul defames the country by going abroad'.