Cloth Factory Catches fire in Gurugram's Manesar
Yashwant Bhaskar
Updated:
May 31, 2024, 08:00 AM IST
Massive fire took place in a textile factory in Gurugram's Manesar. A three-storey warehouse was burnt to ashes in this fire. Know in this report how much damage was caused by the fire.
All Videos
05:48
Opposition attacks PM Modi over Meditation in Kanniyakumari
00:50
Prajawal Revanna Arrested from Bengaluru Airport
10:33
Watch TOP 100 News of the day | May 31st 2024
05:09
Watch today's horoscope with Astrologer Shiromani Sachin
04:54
Know whether the zodiac change of Buddha Dev is auspicious or inauspicious?
