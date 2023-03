videoDetails

CM Arvind Kejriwal's sharp attack on PM Modi

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 28, 2023, 07:24 PM IST

In the Delhi Assembly, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has once again attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Arvind Kejriwal said that what Congress did not loot in 75 years, Modi ji looted in 8 years.