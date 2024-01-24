trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2713391
NewsVideos
videoDetails

CM Bhajan Lal Sharma Joins Bharat Sankalp Yatra Camp in Ratanada, Jodhpur

|Updated: Jan 24, 2024, 02:40 PM IST
Follow Us
Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma participated in the Bharat Sankalp Yatra Camp held at Ratanada in Jodhpur, Rajasthan. The Bharat Sankalp Yatra is a nationwide initiative aimed at fostering unity, patriotism, and community participation in various developmental initiatives.

All Videos

UP government makes big appeal to VVIP
Play Icon3:40
UP government makes big appeal to VVIP
I.N.D.I.A Alliance Party suffers major setback from TMC
Play Icon3:3
I.N.D.I.A Alliance Party suffers major setback from TMC
CM Mamata Banerjee Joins Government Distribution Programme in Bardhaman, West Bengal
Play Icon0:31
CM Mamata Banerjee Joins Government Distribution Programme in Bardhaman, West Bengal
Ayodhya's Ram Temple Timings extended, know in detail
Play Icon7:8
Ayodhya's Ram Temple Timings extended, know in detail
Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin Inaugurates Kalaignar Centenary Jallikattu Arena in Madurai
Play Icon0:41
Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin Inaugurates Kalaignar Centenary Jallikattu Arena in Madurai

Trending Videos

UP government makes big appeal to VVIP
play icon3:40
UP government makes big appeal to VVIP
I.N.D.I.A Alliance Party suffers major setback from TMC
play icon3:3
I.N.D.I.A Alliance Party suffers major setback from TMC
CM Mamata Banerjee Joins Government Distribution Programme in Bardhaman, West Bengal
play icon0:31
CM Mamata Banerjee Joins Government Distribution Programme in Bardhaman, West Bengal
Ayodhya's Ram Temple Timings extended, know in detail
play icon7:8
Ayodhya's Ram Temple Timings extended, know in detail
Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin Inaugurates Kalaignar Centenary Jallikattu Arena in Madurai
play icon0:41
Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin Inaugurates Kalaignar Centenary Jallikattu Arena in Madurai