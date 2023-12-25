trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2702654
CM Dhami pays tribute to bravehearts with full honours

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Dec 25, 2023, 04:18 PM IST
Mortal remains of the soldiers who were martyred in Rajouri of Jammu and Kashmir were taken to their native village. When the mortal remains arrived, a crowd of people gathered. Everyone's eyes were moist. Two brave soldiers of Uttarakhand were also martyred in Rajouri. Whose mortal remains reached Uttarakhand today. CM Pushkar Singh Dhami paid tribute to the brave soldiers who were martyred.

