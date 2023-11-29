trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2693397
CM Dhami's big announcement, reward for those digging the tunnel by hand

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 29, 2023, 02:22 PM IST
The rescue operation of workers trapped in Uttarkashi Tunnel has been successful. Meanwhile, CM Dhami has made a big announcement for rat miners. Let us tell you that those who dig the tunnel by hand will get a reward of Rs 50 thousand. Let us tell you that rat miners have played an important role in the rescue operation.
