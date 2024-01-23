trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2712975
CM Himanta instructs DGP to register FIR against Rahul Gandhi

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jan 23, 2024, 02:30 PM IST
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma has instructed DGP to register an FIR against Rahul Gandhi. A case has been registered against Rahul Gandhi in Assam. CM Himanta Biswa Sarma has accused Rahul Gandhi that Congress workers had disrupted the security arrangements during the Nyay Yatra.

