CM Kejriwal gets bail from Rouse Avenue Court

Sonam|Updated: Mar 16, 2024, 02:38 PM IST
Delhi CM reached Kejriwal's court in the liquor scam case. Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court has granted bail to Kejriwal. Earlier, ED had arrested Telangana CM's daughter K Kavitha from Hyderabad yesterday while intensifying its action in the liquor scam.

