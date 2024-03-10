NewsVideos
CM Kejriwal targeted BJP during public meeting in Haryana

Sonam|Updated: Mar 10, 2024, 05:52 PM IST
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal addressed a public meeting in Kurukshetra, Haryana. A large number of Aam Aadmi Party workers participated in this rally. During his address at this rally, CM Kejriwal fiercely targeted BJP. Watch what CM Kejriwal said regarding Lok Sabha elections.

