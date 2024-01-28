trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2714822
CM Nitish Kumar resigned

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jan 28, 2024, 11:50 AM IST
Nitish Kumar has left the Grand Alliance. Nitish Kumar has submitted his resignation to the Governor. Now it has become formally clear that RJD and JDU are no longer together. Along with this, Nitish Kumar has also staked claim to form the government.

