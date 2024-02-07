trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2718813
CM Yogi Adityanath speaks on Ram Mandir in UP Vidhan Sabha

Sonam|Updated: Feb 07, 2024, 06:02 PM IST
CM Yogi Speech in Vidhansabha: CM Yogi addressed in the UP Assembly. Taking aim at SP leader Akhilesh Yadav, CM Yogi said that Akhilesh diverts attention from his speech. He also mentioned 22 January.

Pakistan election: Two deadly blasts in Balochistan
Play Icon02:43
Pakistan election: Two deadly blasts in Balochistan
CM Dhami's Historic Call for Uniform Civil Code in Uttarakhand Assembly
Play Icon01:44
CM Dhami's Historic Call for Uniform Civil Code in Uttarakhand Assembly
Chirag Paswan Forecasts Tough Road Ahead for Congress in 2024 Lok Sabha Elections
Play Icon00:38
Chirag Paswan Forecasts Tough Road Ahead for Congress in 2024 Lok Sabha Elections
Tourists Cherish Snowfall at Daksum in Jammu and Kashmir
Play Icon00:59
Tourists Cherish Snowfall at Daksum in Jammu and Kashmir
PM Modi's Assertion in Rajya Sabha: 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikaas' is Not Just a Slogan, It's Modi's Guarantee
Play Icon00:58
PM Modi's Assertion in Rajya Sabha: 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikaas' is Not Just a Slogan, It's Modi's Guarantee

